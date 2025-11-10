First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,886.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $179.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

