STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $263.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

