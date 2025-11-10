First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $46,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.7%

NBIS opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.