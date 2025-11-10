Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 103 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $786.03 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

