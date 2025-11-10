Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.40.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

