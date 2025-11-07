Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 6.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.56% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $405,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

