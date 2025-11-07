Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 2,922 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

