Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Postrock Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.