Keystone Financial Services Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,042 shares of company stock worth $155,252,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of APH opened at $139.01 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

