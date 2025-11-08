Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $1.39 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

