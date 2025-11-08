JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price

M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 to GBX 315 in a report released on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 240 to GBX 265 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.33.

LON:MNG traded down GBX 1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 270. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.51. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 171.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 279. The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

