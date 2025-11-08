Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 750 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 695 to GBX 735 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 623 to GBX 687 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 705.50.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down GBX 1 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 675.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,387,197 shares. The stock has a market cap of £18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 668.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 634.71. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 390.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 510.20.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 21.70 EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Agius bought 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.72. Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 per share, with a total value of £119,254.66. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,020 shares of company stock worth $21,008,500. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

