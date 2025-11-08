Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

