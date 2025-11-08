Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 12.850-13.150 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $259.50 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

