WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 7,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

