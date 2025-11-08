JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,750.

GSK stock traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,768.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,042. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,590.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,484.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, with a total value of £7,905.78. Insiders have purchased 576 shares of company stock valued at $865,799 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

