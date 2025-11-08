Needham & Company LLC Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $90.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

QTWO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.90. 1,596,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,110. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock worth $650,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

