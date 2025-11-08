Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 991,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,299. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $712.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

