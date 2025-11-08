QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3%

QCOM stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

