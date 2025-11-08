United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,275 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UU. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,379.

UU stock traded down GBX 6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,214.50. 876,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.42.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

