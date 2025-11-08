Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4%

CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.