Microwave Filter (MFCO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microwave Filter and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A -2.93 Microwave Filter Competitors $2.55 billion $168.92 million 20.47

Microwave Filter’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter. Microwave Filter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Microwave Filter Competitors 3.65% -9.69% 2.06%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Microwave Filter and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microwave Filter rivals beat Microwave Filter on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

