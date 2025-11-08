40,400 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $217.83 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

