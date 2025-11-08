Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 90.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Orion Office REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.760 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

ONL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 536,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -5.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Office REIT

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 55,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 227,778 shares in the company, valued at $662,833.98. The trade was a 31.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 274,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 65.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 939,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

