RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 1.2%

Linde stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.26.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

