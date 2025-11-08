RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20,533 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

