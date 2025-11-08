Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $218.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.44. 771,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,512. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 144.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Gartner by 1,104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

