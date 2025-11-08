Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,851 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 726,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.82.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

