Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.5%

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 995,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

