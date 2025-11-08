RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 41,234 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 316,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 173,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $499.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.