Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Price

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

TSLX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 616,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $79,698,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,476,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,378,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

