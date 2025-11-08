TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Datadog Stock Up 0.2%

DDOG opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $194.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 128.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

