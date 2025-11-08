KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

