Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Critical Analysis

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online 0.31% 0.36% 0.22% Senmiao Technology -95.43% -211.61% -45.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yatra Online and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50 Senmiao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatra Online and Senmiao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $93.14 million 0.94 -$1.25 million $0.01 141.00 Senmiao Technology $3.39 million 0.47 -$3.72 million ($1.15) -1.25

Yatra Online has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatra Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Senmiao Technology on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

