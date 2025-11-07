Headland Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Headland Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 4.7% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $549.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $603.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.47.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Glj Research raised their price target on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

