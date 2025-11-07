Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for RARE Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.20). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 340,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.