Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.88%.
Bouygues Price Performance
Bouygues stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $44.60.
Bouygues Company Profile
