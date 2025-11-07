Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Bouygues Price Performance

Bouygues stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

