Flossbach Von Storch SE Purchases 1,314,182 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.5% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,105,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.58 and a 200-day moving average of $462.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

