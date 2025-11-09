Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 187,097 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Flossbach Von Storch SE lowered its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,097 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $35.81 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

