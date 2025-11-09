Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.