Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Holdings Lessened by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,222,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

