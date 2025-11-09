Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VB stock opened at $253.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.