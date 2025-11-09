Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,625 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 6,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.