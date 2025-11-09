Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 212,897 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

