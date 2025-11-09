Goldfinch 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $291.73 Thousand (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $29.09 million and $291.73 thousand worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,404,129 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

