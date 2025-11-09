Profund Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Booking by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,311.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5,407.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

