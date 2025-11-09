Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $166.65 million and $16.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.51 or 0.03383963 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00007276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,482,240,034 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,482,187,727 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.02156823 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $19,242,599.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

