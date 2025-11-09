CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $113.24 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00002054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00613248 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $144,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

