Financial Analysis: WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEX and Corpay”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WEX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.62 billion 1.90 $309.60 million $7.69 18.91 Corpay $4.31 billion 4.52 $1.00 billion $14.73 18.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WEX and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 12 4 0 2.25 Corpay 0 6 9 0 2.60

WEX presently has a consensus target price of $172.92, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Corpay has a consensus target price of $379.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than WEX.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 10.81% 45.36% 3.54% Corpay 25.17% 39.13% 7.20%

Summary

Corpay beats WEX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.