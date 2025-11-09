Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 596 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $494.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

